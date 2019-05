Cannes: Virginie Efira en héroïne qui perd pied dans "Sibyl"

Sibyl (2019) - Trailer (French) - 27/05/2019 Directed by : Justine Triet Produced by : Les Films Pelléas Genre: Fiction - Runtime: 1 h 40 min French release: 24/05/2019 Production year: 2018 Sibyl, a jaded psychotherapist, returns to her first passion: writing. But her newest patient Margot, a troubled up-and-coming actress, proves to be a source of inspiration that is far too tempting. Fascinated almost to the point of obsession, Sibyl becomes more and more involved in Margot’s tumultuous life, reviving volatile memories that bring her face to face with her past. More info: https://en.unifrance.org/movie/47199/sibyl