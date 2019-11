Amanda Seyfried et Lily Collins, au casting d'un biopic consacré à Herman Mankiewicz, le co-scénariste de "Citizen Kane"

Citizen Kane (1941) - Original Trailer - 14/08/2017 Multimillionaire newspaper tycoon Charles Foster Kane (Orson Welles) dies alone in his extravagant mansion, Xanadu, speaking a single word: "Rosebud". In an attempt to figure out the meaning of this word, a reporter tracks down the people who worked and lived with Kane. They tell their stories in a series of flashbacks that reveal much about Kane's life, but not enough to unlock the riddle of his dying breath. Directed by: Orson Welles. Cast: Joseph Cotten, Ruth Warrick, Ray Collins, Dorothy Comingore, George Coulouris, Everett Sloane, Agnes Moorehead, Erskine Sanford, Paul Stewart, Orson Welles. Release Date: May 1, 1941.