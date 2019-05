A Cannes, les larmes d'émotion de la légende Elton John

Rocketman (2019) - Official Teaser Trailer - Paramount Pictures - 26/04/2019 It’s going to be a wild ride. Taron Egerton stars as Sir Elton John in the epic musical fantasy #Rocketman, launching into theatres Summer 2019. Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/RocketmanMovie Twitter: https://twitter.com/RocketmanMovie Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/RocketmanMovie #Rocketman is an epic musical fantasy about the uncensored human story of Sir Elton John’s breakthrough years, starring Taron Egerton, Jamie Bell, Richard Madden and Bryce Dallas Howard. Paramount Pictures Corporation (PPC), a major global producer and distributor of filmed entertainment, is a unit of Viacom (NASDAQ: VIAB, VIA), home to premier global media brands that create compelling television programs, motion pictures, short-form content, apps, games, consumer products, social media experiences, and other entertainment content for audiences in more than 180 countries. Connect with Paramount Pictures Online: Official Site: http://www.paramount.com/ Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Paramount Instagram: http://www.instagram.com/ParamountPics Twitter: https://twitter.com/paramountpics YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/user/Paramount