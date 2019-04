72e Festival de Cannes: une Palme d'honneur pour Alain Delon

QUELLE JOIE DE VIVRE (1961) rerelease trailer [Eng subs] - 18/04/2019 "QUELLE JOIE DE VIVRE was underestimated on its release, and I hope that today's audience will recognize it as a true masterpiece of René Clément." (Alain Delon) This is a trailer (in Italian, with French and English subtitles) for the theatrical rerelease of QUELLE JOIE DE VIVRE, aka "Che gioia vivere" or "The Joy of Living." The 1961 comedy is a French-Italian coproduction, starring Alain Delon and Barbara Lass, directed by René Clément. It was a follow-up to Clément and Delon's earlier collaboration, "Purple Noon," released to considerable acclaim the previous year. The story is set in Rome, in the year 1921. Ulysses (Delon) enrolls in the Italian Fascist party because he cannot find any employment. The first task entrusted to him by the party leads Ulysses to the printer Fossati, where he's hired as an apprentice. This brings him into contact with a family of anarchists, who will turn him into a reluctant hero for love of the beautiful Franca (Lass). However, at a time when he must make a decisive choice, Ulysses obeys neither the anarchists nor the fascists, and risks his life for a different idea of freedom. QUELLE JOIE DE VIVRE was not a critical or commercial success when first released, much to the disappointment of Clément and Delon (who considers it one of his favorite films). Trimmed from 132 to 115 minutes, it's been difficult to see at either length, in French or Italian. It's hoped that the recent European rerelease by Acacias Films will bring this movie more of the recognition it well deserves. QUELLE JOIE DE VIVRE was written by Leonardo Benvenuti, Pierre Bost, Piero De Bernardi and Clément, from an original scenario by Gualtiero Jacopetti. It was photographed in widescreen black-and-white by Henri Decaë, and features an original music score composed by Angelo Lavagnino. Pier Luigi Pizzi designed the period costumes. In Italian, with English subtitles.