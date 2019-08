La Belgique représentée par deux longs-métrages au Festival de Toronto

TIFF Is... | TIFF 2019 - 12/08/2019 Transforming the way people see the world, through film. TIFF is dedicated to presenting the best of international and Canadian cinema to film lovers. What began as the Festival of Festivals over 40 years ago, has become the world’s most important publicly attended film festival and grown to embrace programming 365 days a year. As a premier cultural institution TIFF offers screenings, lectures, discussions, festivals, workshops, industry support and the chance to meet filmmakers from Canada and around the world. We are committed to treating all peoples with respect, dignity and fairness and will take steps to welcome people of all backgrounds. We offer mobility devices (which can be reserved by phoning our box office), and assistive listening devices. We also offer closed captioning, and descriptive sound—look for the CC and DS notations throughout our screening schedule. Join us. All year long. At TIFF Bell Lightbox. Learn more at tiff.net