Deux courts-métrages belges coproduits par la RTBF présélectionnés pour les Oscars 2020

Little Hands / Les Petites Mains (2017) - Trailer - 17/12/2019 Directed by : Rémi Allier Produced by : Films Grand Huit Genre: Fiction - Runtime: 15 min 5 seconds Production year: 2017 Léo, one and a half years old, is the son of the director of a chemical products factory. When the employees learn that the factory is going to close down, Bruno, a worker with radical leanings, kidnaps Léo in order to negotiate. More info: https://en.unifrance.org/movie/44938/little-hands