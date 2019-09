Une première bande-annonce de "The Rhythm Section" avec Blake Lively

The Rhythm Section - Official Trailer (2020) - Paramount Pictures - 20/09/2019 Think of your heart as the drums, your breathing as the bass. Watch the official trailer for The Rhythm Section, from director Reed Morano. Starring Blake Lively, Jude Law and Sterling K. Brown. In theatres January 31. Blake Lively (#BlakeLively) stars as Stephanie Patrick, an ordinary woman on a path of self-destruction after her family is tragically killed in a plane crash. When Stephanie discovers that the crash was not an accident, she enters a dark, complex world to seek revenge on those responsible and find her own redemption. Based on the novel by Mark Burnell, from director Reed Morano (“The Handmaid’s Tale”) and the producers of the James Bond film series, The Rhythm Section (#TheRhythmSection) also stars Jude Law and Sterling K. Brown. Connect with #TheRhythmSection Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/therhythmsec/ Twitter: https://twitter.com/therhythmsec/ Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/therhythmsec/ Paramount Pictures Corporation (PPC), a major global producer and distributor of filmed entertainment, is a unit of Viacom (NASDAQ: VIAB, VIA), home to premier global media brands that create compelling television programs, motion pictures, short-form content, apps, games, consumer products, social media experiences, and other entertainment content for audiences in more than 180 countries. Connect with Paramount Pictures Online: Official Site: http://www.paramount.com/ Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Paramount Instagram: http://www.instagram.com/ParamountPics Twitter: https://twitter.com/paramountpics YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/user/Paramount