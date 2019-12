"SOS Fantômes : L'Héritage" se dévoile dans une première bande-annonce

GHOSTBUSTERS: AFTERLIFE - Official Trailer (HD) - 10/12/2019 Everything happens for a reason. Watch the new trailer for #Ghostbusters: Afterlife in theaters next summer. Visit Site: https://www.ghostbusters.com/?hs308=youtubeorg Follow Us On Social: https://www.facebook.com/Ghostbusters https://www.twitter.com/Ghostbusters https://www.instagram.com/Ghostbusters Subscribe to Sony Pictures for exclusive content: http://bit.ly/SonyPicsSubscribe From director Jason Reitman and producer Ivan Reitman, comes the next chapter in the original Ghostbusters universe. In Ghostbusters: Afterlife, when a single mom and her two kids arrive in a small town, they begin to discover their connection to the original ghostbusters and the secret legacy their grandfather left behind. The film is written by Jason Reitman & Gil Kenan. Directed by: Jason Reitman Written by: Gil Kenan & Jason Reitman Based on the 1984 film “Ghostbusters” An Ivan Reitman film written by Dan Aykroyd and Harold Ramis Produced by: Ivan Reitman Executive Producers: Dan Aykroyd Gil Kenan Jason Blumenfeld Michael Beugg Cast: Carrie Coon Finn Wolfhard Mckenna Grace and Paul Rudd #OfficialTrailer #Sony #Ghostbusters #GhostbustersAfterlife #CarrieCoon FinnWolfhard #MckennaGrace #PaulRudd #Trailer