Paramount Pictures révèle une nouvelle bande-annonce de "Top Gun 2 : Maverick"

Top Gun: Maverick (2020) – Big Game Spot – Paramount Pictures - 03/02/2020 Prepare for takeoff and watch the NEW #TopGun: Maverick "Big Game" spot starring Tom Cruise – In theatres June 26. After more than thirty years of service as one of the Navy's top aviators, Pete "Maverick" Mitchell (Tom Cruise) is where he belongs, pushing the envelope as a courageous test pilot and dodging the advancement in rank that would ground him. When he finds himself training a detachment of Top Gun graduates for a specialized mission the likes of which no living pilot has ever seen, Maverick encounters Lt. Bradley Bradshaw (Miles Teller), call sign: "Rooster," the son of Maverick's late friend and Radar Intercept Officer Lt. Nick Bradshaw, aka "Goose." Facing an uncertain future and confronting the ghosts of his past, Maverick is drawn into a confrontation with his own deepest fears, culminating in a mission that demands the ultimate sacrifice from those who will be chosen to fly it.