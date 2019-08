La bande-annonce de l'ultime saison de "Mr. Robot" est en ligne

Mr. Robot Season 4 "Back to Work" Teaser Trailer (HD) Final Season - 29/08/2019 Mr. Robot Season 4 premieres October 6th on USA Network. Mr. Robot follows Elliot Alderson (Rami Malek), a cyber-security engineer who, along with Mr. Robot (Christian Slater) and fsociety, starts a revolution to change the world. Season 4 will pick up where the third season finale left off, delving into the pros and cons of Elliot hitting “send” on the email that could reverse 5/9. The series stars Emmy Award winner and Golden Globe® nominee Malek, Golden Globe Award winner Slater, Portia Doubleday, Carly Chaikin, Martin Wallström, Grace Gummer, Michael Cristofer and Emmy Award nominee BD Wong. Subscribe to tvpromosdb on Youtube for more Mr. Robot season 4 promos in HD! Mr. Robot official website: https://www.usanetwork.com/mrrobot Watch more Mr. Robot Season 4 videos: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLfrisy2KXzkc10NaU4VQJa7pMgv8Nxcdy Like Mr. Robot on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/WhoIsMrRobot Follow Mr. Robot on Twitter: https://twitter.com/WhoIsMrRobot Follow Mr. Robot on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/whoismrrobot #MrRobot » Watch Mr. Robot Wednesdays at 10:00pm on USA Network » Starring: Rami Malek, Christian Slater, Portia Doubleday, Carly Chaikin Contribute subtitle translations for this video: https://www.youtube.com/timedtext_video?v=CtJCWRT5fYc