"Just Mercy" : Michael B. Jordan et Jamie Foxx, stars d'une première bande-annonce

Jamie Foxx et Michael B. Jordan jouent dans l’adaptation du livre de Bryan Stevenson nommé "Just Mercy : A Story of Justice and Redemption".
© Courtesy of Warner Bros. Entertainment

Warner Bros. Pictures a diffusé ce mercredi sur Youtube les premières images du long-métrage "Just Mercy", dans lequel Michael B. Jordan, qui a joué le rôle d'Erik Killmonger dans "Black Panther", interprète un avocat qui a réellement existé.

Ce drame autobiographique est l'adaptation du livre de Bryan Stevenson nommé "Just Mercy : A Story of Justice and Redemption", devenu un best-seller. L'auteur, incarné par Michael B. Jordan, raconte les dessous de sa profession. Jeune avocat talentueux, il se bat pour obtenir la même justice pour tous, alors que le système juridique est corrompu. Dans les années 80, Stevenson choisit de défendre Walter McMillian (Jamie Foxx), un détenu noir qui risque d'être condamné à mort, accusé d'avoir commis un meurtre, alors qu'il y a des preuves qui prouvent son innocence.

Le film est co-écrit et réalisé par le cinéaste Destin Daniel Cretton à qui l'on doit notamment "States of Grace" qui avait révélé le talent de Brie Larson au grand public. Cette dernière retrouve le réalisateur dans "Just Mercy" puisqu'elle prête ses traits à une avocate locale, Eva Ansley. Tim Blake Nelson, Rob Morgan, Rafe Spall et O'Shea Jackson complètent le casting.

"Just Mercy" sortira le 15 janvier 2020 dans les salles belges.