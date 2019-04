"Gemini Man" : le film d'Ang Lee se dévoile dans une première bande-annonce

Gemini Man (2019) - Official Trailer - Paramount Pictures - 25/04/2019 Watch the new trailer from visionary director Ang Lee, starring Will Smith. Gemini Man is In Theatres October 11th, 2019. Gemini Man (#GeminiMan) is an innovative action-thriller starring Will Smith (#WillSmith) as Henry Brogan, an elite assassin, who is suddenly targeted and pursued by a mysterious young operative that seemingly can predict his every move. The film is directed by Academy Award®-winning filmmaker Ang Lee and produced by renowned producers Jerry Bruckheimer, David Ellison, Dana Goldberg and Don Granger. Also starring are Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Clive Owen and Benedict Wong. Gemini Man opens in theaters October 11, 2019. Connect with #GeminiMan Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/GeminiManMovie/ Twitter: https://twitter.com/geminimanmovie Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/geminimanmovie/ Paramount Pictures Corporation (PPC), a major global producer and distributor of filmed entertainment, is a unit of Viacom (NASDAQ: VIAB, VIA), home to premier global media brands that create compelling television programs, motion pictures, short-form content, apps, games, consumer products, social media experiences, and other entertainment content for audiences in more than 180 countries. Connect with Paramount Pictures Online: Official Site: http://www.paramount.com/ Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Paramount Instagram: http://www.instagram.com/ParamountPics Twitter: https://twitter.com/paramountpics YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/user/Paramount