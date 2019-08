Disney dévoile de nouvelles affiches et bandes-annonces

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series | Official Trailer | Disney+ | Streaming November 12 -... The 10-episode scripted series, set as the real-life East High, where the original movie was filmed, follows a group of students as they countdown to opening night of their school's first-ever production of "High School Musical." With meta references and some docu-style elements, it's a modern take on the "classic" from 15 years ago. Show-mances blossom; friendships are tested, while new ones are made; rivalries flare; songs are sung; and lives are changed forever as these young people discover the transformative power that only high school theater can provide. Watch all of these titles and more on Disney+, the ultimate streaming destination for entertainment from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, and National Geographic. Disney+ will launch in the U.S. on November 12, 2019 for $6.99 per month. Visit DisneyPlus.com to learn more. Follow Disney+ for the latest: Disney+: https://disneyplus.com/ Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/DisneyPlus/ Twitter: https://www.twitter.com/DisneyPlus/ Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/DisneyPlus/