Amazon dévoile la bande-annonce de son documentaire sur les Jonas Brothers

Jonas Brothers' Chasing Happiness - Official Trailer | Prime Video - 13/05/2019 Follow the Jonas Brothers' on their journey to pop superstardom, stunning breakup and the reunion that inspired their upcoming album "Happiness Begins." About Chasing Happiness: Chasing Happiness is a story of brotherhood. From humble roots as pastor's sons in New Jersey, through their meteoric rise to fame, the Jonas Brothers' bond was unshakeable—until a surprising and painful breakup led Joe, Kevin and Nick down very different paths. With deeply personal interviews, previously unreleased footage and exclusive music, this is the Jonas Brothers as never seen before.