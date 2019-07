"Shaun le Mouton Le Film : La Ferme Contre-Attaque" : un deuxième trailer annonce le retour de Shaun

Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon: OFFICIAL TRAILER 2 - 04/07/2019 Get ready for a close encounter of the furred kind. Watch the brand new trailer for A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon featuring the new track 'LAZY' by The Vaccines and Kylie Minogue. Shaun the Sheep’s highly anticipated return to the big screen will herald the arrival of a mystery visitor from far across the galaxy… …an impish and adorable alien called LU-LA who crash-lands near Mossy Bottom Farm, Shaun soon sees an opportunity for alien-powered fun and adventure as he sets off on a mission to shepherd LU-LA home. Her magical alien powers, irrepressible mischief and galactic sized burps – showcased in today’s trailer - soon have the flock enchanted. Can Shaun and the flock avert Farmageddon on Mossy Bottom Farm before it’s too late? Landing in cinemas this Autumn. RELEASE DATES https://www.shaunthesheep.com/release-dates Subscribe to Shaun the Sheep's channel: http://bit.ly/subscribetoshaun Join Shaun's Flock! http://shaunthesheep.com/ https://www.facebook.com/shaunthesheep https://twitter.com/shaunthesheep