"Onward" : Pixar dévoile un premier teaser

Onward Official Teaser Trailer - 31/05/2019 See Disney and Pixar's Onward cometh to theaters March 2020. Set in a suburban fantasy world, Disney and Pixar’s “Onward” introduces two teenage elf brothers who embark on an extraordinary quest to discover if there is still a little magic left out there. Pixar Animation Studios’ all-new original feature film is directed by Dan Scanlon and produced by Kori Rae—the team behind “Monsters University.” “Onward” releases in theaters on March 6, 2020. Facebook: http://facebook.com/pixaronward/ Twitter: https://twitter.com/pixaronward Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/pixaronward/ Hashtag: #PixarOnward Pixar Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/pixar/ Pixar Twitter: https://twitter.com/pixar Pixar Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/pixar Copyright: (C) Disney•Pixar