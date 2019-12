Willem Dafoe traverse la toundra de l'Alaska dans la première bande-annonce de "Togo"

Togo - Official Trailer | Disney+ | Streaming Dec. 20 - 13/12/2019 An Original Movie starring Willem Dafoe and Julianne Nicholson, “Togo” is the untold true story set in the winter of 1925 that treks across the treacherous terrain of the Alaskan tundra for an exhilarating and uplifting adventure that will test the strength, courage and determination of one man, Leonhard Seppala, and his lead sled dog, Togo. The poignant and emotional adventure debuts on Disney+ on Dec. 20, 2019.