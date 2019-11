"Terminator : Dark Fate", toujours en tête du Box-office mondial

Terminator: Dark Fate - Official Trailer (2019) - Paramount Pictures - 13/11/2019 Welcome to the day after #JudgmentDay. Watch the official trailer for #TerminatorDarkFate, in theatres 11.1.19. Linda Hamilton (“Sarah Connor”) and Arnold Schwarzenegger (“T-800”) return in their iconic roles in Terminator: Dark Fate, directed by Tim Miller (Deadpool) and produced by visionary filmmaker James Cameron and David Ellison. Following the events of Terminator 2: Judgment Day, Terminator: Dark Fate also stars Mackenzie Davis, Natalia Reyes, Gabriel Luna, and Diego Boneta. Connect with #TerminatorDarkFate Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Terminator/ Twitter: https://twitter.com/Terminator Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/terminator/ Paramount Pictures Corporation (PPC), a major global producer and distributor of filmed entertainment, is a unit of Viacom (NASDAQ: VIAB, VIA), home to premier global media brands that create compelling television programs, motion pictures, short-form content, apps, games, consumer products, social media experiences, and other entertainment content for audiences in more than 180 countries. Connect with Paramount Pictures Online: Official Site: http://www.paramount.com/ Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Paramount Instagram: http://www.instagram.com/ParamountPics Twitter: https://twitter.com/paramountpics YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/user/Paramount