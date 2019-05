Susan Sarandon rejoint le casting de "Tunnels" de John Krokidas

Viper Club | YouTube Originals - Free Preview - 20/05/2019 ER nurse Helen Sterling (Susan Sarandon) struggles to free her grown son, a journalist captured by terrorists in the Middle East. After hitting walls with the FBI and state agencies, she discovers a clandestine community of journalists, advocates, and philanthropist who might be able to help. Viper Club available with YouTube Premium - https://www.youtube.com/premium/originals. To see if Premium is available in your country, click here: https://goo.gl/A3HtfP