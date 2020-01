Primé aux Golden Globes, Russel Crowe attire l'attention sur les feux de brousse en Australie

The Loudest Voice | Official Trailer | Russell Crowe SHOWTIME Series - 06/01/2020 This seven-part limited series is about Roger Ailes, the founder of Fox News. It focuses on the past decade in which Ailes arguably became the Republican Party's de facto leader, and the sexual harassment accusations that brought his career to an end. Starring Russell Crowe, Naomi Watts, and Sienna Miller. The Loudest Voice premieres Sunday, June 30 at 10/9c only on Showtime. #TheLoudestVoice Subscribe to the SHOWTIME YouTube channel: http://goo.gl/esCMib Don’t have SHOWTIME? Order now: http://s.sho.com/1HbTNpQ Get SHOWTIME merchandise now: http://sho.com/store_yt_showtime Get more SHOWTIME: Follow: https://twitter.com/SHO_Network Like: https://www.facebook.com/showtime Instagram: https://instagram.com/showtime/ Website: http://www.sho.com/