Olivia DeJonge jouera Priscilla Presley dans le biopic de Baz Luhrmann consacré à Elvis

Elvis Presley - Polk Salad Annie Live (High Quality) - 14/11/2019

Elvis Presley, The King - Polk Salad Annie Live in Las Vegas 1970 High Quality Some of you all never been down South too much... I' gonna tell you a little story, so you'll understand where I'm talking about Down there we have a plant that grows out in the woods and the fields, and it looks something like a turnip green. Everybody calls it Polk salad. Now that's Polk salad. Used to know a girl that lived down there and she'd go out in the evenings to pick a mess of it... Carry it home and cook it for supper, 'cause that's about all they had to eat, But they did all right. Down in Louisiana Where the alligators grow so mean Lived a girl that I swear to the world Made the alligators look tame Polk salad Annie 'Gators got your granny Everybody said it was a shame For the mama was working on the chain-gang What a mean, vicious woman Everyday before suppertime She'd go down by the truck patch And pick her a mess of Polk salad And carry it home in a tote sack Polk salad Annie 'Gators got you granny Everybody said it was a shame 'Cause the mama was working on the chain-gang Whoo, how wretched, dispiteful, straight-razor totin' woman, Lord have mercy. Sock a little Polk salad to him Yeah, you know what, yeah, yeah But daddy was a lazy and a no-count Claimed he had a bad back All her brothers were fit for Was stealing watermelons out of my truck For once Polk salad Annie 'Gators got your granny Everybody said it was a shame For the mama was working on the chain-gang Sock a little Polk salad to him You know what meets a meal mention You sock a little Hey, hey, hey, yeah, yeah Chic a bon, chic a bon, chic a bon bon bon bon Chic a bon, chic a bon, chic a bon bon bon bon Sock a little Polk salad to him You know what meets a meal mention Sock a little Polk salad to him You know what meets a meal mention Chinc, chinc, chinc, chin, ling, ling ling