"Ode to Joy" : le film avec Martin Freeman dévoile sa bande-annonce

ODE TO JOY Official Trailer (2019) Martin Freeman, Morena Baccarin Movie HD - 15/07/2019 ODE TO JOY Official Trailer (2019) Martin Freeman, Morena Baccarin Movie HD Subscribe to Rapid Trailer For All The Latest Movie Trailers! ▶ https://goo.gl/dAgvgK Follow us on Twitter ▶ https://goo.gl/8m1wbv Charlie suffers from cataplexy, a symptom of narcolepsy that causes sudden bouts of paralysis whenever he experiences strong emotions -- in particular, joy. He develops a variety of techniques to deny himself too much pleasure and happiness, but they're put to the ultimate test when he falls in love. © 2019