Nicholas Hoult rejoint la distribution du prochain "Mission Impossible"

Mission: Impossible - Fallout (2018) - Official Trailer - Paramount Pictures - 10/01/2020

The best intentions often come back to haunt you. MISSION: IMPOSSIBLE - FALLOUT finds Ethan Hunt (Tom Cruise) and his IMF team (Alec Baldwin, Simon Pegg, Ving Rhames) along with some familiar allies (Rebecca Ferguson, Michelle Monaghan) in a race against time after a mission gone wrong. Henry Cavill, Angela Bassett, and Vanessa Kirby also join the dynamic cast with filmmaker Christopher McQuarrie returning to the helm. Trailer includes the song "Friction" by Imagine Dragons