Mort de Diahann Carroll, pionnière des actrices noires à la télé américaine.

Remembering Diahann Carroll (1954) - 07/10/2019 Early TV appearance of Diahann Carroll on the Coke Time with Eddie Fisher Show around the time of her Broadway debut in GHarold Arlen's House Of Flowers. Originally shared on archive. org Diahann Carroll Diahann Carroll 1976.JPG Carroll in 1976 Born Carol Diahann Johnson July 17, 1935 New York City, U.S. Died October 4, 2019 (aged 84) Los Angeles, California, U.S. Education Music & Art High School Alma mater New York University Occupation Actress Singer Fashion model Years active 1950–2015 Spouse(s) Monte Kay (m. 1956; div. 1963) Fredde Glusman (m. 1973; div. 1973) Robert DeLeon (m. 1975; died 1977) Vic Damone (m. 1987; div. 1996) Partner(s) Sidney Poitier (1959-1968) David Frost (1970–1973) Children 1 Awards 1969 Golden Globe Award for Best TV Star – Julia Diahann Carroll (/daɪˈæn/; born Carol Diahann Johnson; July 17, 1935 – October 4, 2019) was an American actress, singer, and model. She rose to stardom in performances in some of the earliest major studio films to feature black casts, including Carmen Jones in 1954 and Porgy and Bess in 1959. In 1962, Carroll won a Tony Award for best actress, a first for a black woman, for her role in the Broadway musical No Strings. Her 1968 debut in Julia, the first series on American television to star a black woman in a nonstereotypical role, was a milestone both in her career and the medium. In the 1980s she played the role of Dominique Deveraux, a mixed-race diva, in the prime time soap opera Dynasty. Carroll was the recipient of numerous stage and screen nominations and awards, including the Golden Globe Award for Best Actress In A Television Series in 1968. She received an Academy Award for Best Actress nomination for the 1974 film Claudine. She was also a breast cancer survivor and activist.