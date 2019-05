Michael Fassbender et Jamie Foxx pourraient rejoindre le prochain film de Mel Gibson

The Wild Bunch - Original Theatrical Trailer - 21/05/2019 The master of the American western, Sam Peckinpah, directs a stellar cast in The Wild Bunch, a controversial film that breathed new life into the genre and broke ground in the realistic portrayal of screen violence. Receiving two Academy Award nominations, this bitter, brutal story of magnificent losers in a dying West remains one of the screen's all-time classics. An explosive adventure drama about the last of the legendary lawless breed who lived to kill -- and killed to live. The impeccable cast includes William Holden, Ernest Borgnine, Robert Ryan, Edmond O'Brien. Warren Oates and Ben Johnson. Selected by the prestigious American Film Institute as one of the 100 greatest American Films of all time, The Wild Bunch was also inducted into the Library of Congress National Film Registry.