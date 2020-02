Megan Fox en mission dans l'espace dans "Aurora"

Transformers (2007) - Full Trailer [HD] - 21/02/2020 An ancient struggle re-erupts on Earth between two extraterrestrial clans, the heroic Autobots and the evil Decepticons, with a clue to the ultimate power held by a young teenager. Directed by: Michael Bay. Cast: Shia LaBeouf, Megan Fox, John Turturro, Tyrese Gibson, Josh Duhamel, Jon Voight, Peter Cullen, Hugo Weaving. Release Date: July 4, 2007.