"Lucy in The Sky", avec Natalie Portman, se révèle dans une nouvelle bande-annonce

LUCY IN THE SKY | Official Trailer | FOX Searchlight - 27/08/2019 In LUCY IN THE SKY, Natalie Portman plays Lucy Cola, a strong woman whose determination and drive as an astronaut take her to space, where she's deeply moved by the transcendent experience of seeing her life from afar. Back home as Lucy's world suddenly feels too small, her connection with reality slowly unravels. Directed by: Noah Hawley Screenplay by: Brian C Brown & Elliott DiGuiseppi and Noah Hawley Story by: Brian C Brown & Elliott DiGuiseppi Produced by: Reese Witherspoon, Bruna Papandrea, p.g.a., Noah Hawley, p.g.a., John Cameron, p.g.a. Cast: Natalie Portman, Jon Hamm, Dan Stevens, Zazie Beetz, Pearl Amanda Dickson and Ellen Burstyn