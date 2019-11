Lucy Hale et Maggie Q dans la première bande-annonce haletante de "Nightmare Island"

FANTASY ISLAND - Official Trailer (HD) - 13/11/2019 Screams come true. Watch the new trailer for #Blumhouse’s #FantasyIslandMovie, in theaters Valentine’s Day. #NeverComingHome Visit Site: https://www.fantasyisland.movie/?hs308=youtubeorg Follow Us On Social: https://www.facebook.com/FantasyIslandMovie https://www.twitter.com/Fantasy_Island https://www.instagram.com/FantasyIslandMovie Subscribe to Sony Pictures for exclusive content: http://bit.ly/SonyPicsSubscribe In Blumhouse’s new spin on Fantasy Island, the enigmatic Mr. Roarke makes the secret dreams of his lucky guests come true at a luxurious but remote tropical resort. But when the fantasies turn into nightmares, the guests have to solve the island’s mystery in order to escape with their lives. Directed by Jeff Wadlow, Fantasy Island is written by Jeff Wadlow & Chris Roach & Jillian Jacobs and is produced by Jason Blum and Marc Toberoff. Directed by: Jeff Wadlow Written by: Jeff Wadlow & Chris Roach & Jillian Jacobs Based upon the Television Series Created by: Gene Levitt Produced by: Jason Blum Marc Toberoff Executive Produced by: Jeff Wadlow Couper Samuelson Jeanette Volturno Cast: Michael Peña Maggie Q Lucy Hale Austin Stowell Portia Doubleday Jimmy O. Yang Ryan Hansen And Michael Rooker #OfficialTrailer #Sony #FantasyIsland #MichaelPena #MaggieQ #LucyHale #AustinStowell #PortiaDoubleday #JimmyOYang #RyanHansen #MichaelRooker