Le film "The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent", avec Nicolas Cage, sortira en mars 2021

PRIMAL Official Trailer (2019) Nicolas Cage, Action Movie HD - 04/02/2020

A big-game hunter for zoos who has booked passage on a Greek shipping freighter with a fresh haul of exotic and deadly animals from the Amazon, including a rare white Jaguar - along with a political assassin being extradited to the U.S in secret. Two days into the journey, the assassin escapes and releases the captive animals, throwing the ship into chaos. © 2019