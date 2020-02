Le festival international du film de Berlin dévoile son jury

The 2020 Berlinale | Cinema | Showcase - 05/02/2020 The Berlin International Film Festival is celebrating its platinum anniversary this year. And the 2020 edition of the event offers movie buffs a rich selection that is very different from the line-ups of the Oscars, BAFTAS and Golden Globes. 18 movies are competing this year for the Berlinale's prestigious Golden and Silver Bear Awards. And independent and mid-sized movie studios get to show off their art-house biopics, mystery thrillers and epic dramas. Scott Roxborough, Culture Reporter 00:17 #berlinale #cinema #filmfestival Subscribe: http://trt.world/Showcase Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world