Le comédien britannique Terry Jones, des Monty Python, est mort à 77 ans

Terry Jones discusses the films and influence of French comedy master Jacques Tati - 22/01/2020 Terry Jones — one of the most prominent members of the comedy team known as Monty Python — has an intense admiration for the legendary comic filmmaker Jacques Tati that is, according to him, not shared by the rest of his collective. It’s the first thing he announces in this 9-minute video of the director, which finds him rhapsodizing over the work of one of his largest influences, and it sort of comes as a surprise. Even so, the singular comedy of Tati can be found all over the Monty Python’s gleeful slapstick and complex sight gags. Jones speaks on every film in the small output of the director, elaborating on the personal affection he holds for each one.