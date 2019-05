La chanteuse et actrice américaine Doris Day est décédée à 97 ans

Doris Day - Shaking the Blues Away - Love Me or Leave Me (1955) - Classic Movies - Cine Clásico -... Singer: Doris Day Song: Shaking the Blues Away Movie: Love Me or Leave Me Year: 1955 Lyrics: There's an old superstition 'way down south Ev'rybody believes that trouble won't stay If you shake it away When they hold a revival way down south Ev'rybody with care and trouble that day Tries to shake it away Shaking the blues away, unhappy news away If you are blue, it's easy to Shake off your cares and troubles Telling the blues to go, they may refuse to go But as a rule, they'll go if you'll Shake them away Do like the voodoos do, list'ning to a voodoo melody They shake their bodies so, to and fro With every shake, a lucky break Proving that there's a way to chase your cares away If you would lose your weary blues Shake 'em away -------------------------- subtitles in english