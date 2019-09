Jeff Goldblum, Sam Neill et Laura Dern, de retour dans "Jurassic World 3"

Jurassic World 3: Extinction (2021) First Look Trailer Concept - Chris Pratt Dinosaur Movie -... "Life finds a way." #JurassicWorld3: Extinction ▼ First look trailer CONCEPT for the upcoming Jurassic World 3. Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard will reprise their roles from the preceding movies. The film takes place all over the globe as the dinosaurs enter the real world and wreak havoc everywhere, starting a war of domination between man and dinosaur. Hope you guys like, please do share! Made/Edited by Rob Long (Smasher) Subscribe to Smasher for ALL NEW Trailers & Exclusives! ► http://bit.ly/SmasherTrailers Follow me on Twitter! ► http://www.twitter.com/SmasherAf Follow me on Instagram! ► https://www.instagram.com/SmasherYT LIKE me on Facebook! ► http://www.facebook.com/SmasherAfk Email me below for Business Enquiries. ▸ biz.smasher@gmail.com Jurassic World III, also dubbed Jurassic World 3 is the tentative title for the upcoming untitled third film in the sequel trilogy of Jurassic Park films, which will act as the sequel to the 2018 film, Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom. The sequel was first confirmed by Fallen Kingdom director, Juan Antonio Bayona. ────────────────── Let's dive into the future of Jurassic World 3. When Will Jurassic World 3 Be Released? Before Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom was even released into the wild, a date was set for Jurassic World 3 to take its place on the world stage. The film will be released theatrically on June 11, 2021, competing against an untitled Disney live-action film opening the week before it on May 28th, and an untitled Pixar film opening on June 18th. That's a pretty special date too, considering it's also the exact day that Jurassic Park opened in 1993, making this film the perfect 28th anniversary present for dinosaur fans. Who Is Directing Jurassic World 3? In keeping with the latest trend to bring back your first director to close out a trilogy, Colin Trevorrow, the director of Jurassic World, and co-writer both that film and Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, is back in the director's chair for Jurassic World 3. This is mostly because of his dismissal from the director's chair/writing room on Star Wars: Episode IX which prevented him from returning to the series. What Will Jurassic World 3 Be About? While there are a lot of questions that are left open at the end of Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, we're not sure which ones would be a priority when it comes to providing any answers in Jurassic Park 3's story. However, it can be assumed that this third, and possibly final, film in the Jurassic World franchise deals with rounding up the surviving dinosaurs scattered across the world. It's even a good bet to think that Claire and Owen will be trying to recover and relocate all of those creatures on the island that Eli Mills originally pitched as the supposed dinosaur sanctuary at the beginning of Fallen Kingdom. Most importantly, this should be the defining chapter of the story between Owen and Blue the Velociraptor, as her escape into the wild left the door wide open for a reunion in the future. In February 2018, it was announced that the film, titled Jurassic World 3, would be released on June 11, 2021. Trevorrow announced that the film would focus more on real dinosaurs as opposed to hybrids, which had prominent roles in the previous Jurassic World films. ────────────────── Some edited clips Inspired by TheFanmadeTrailer! ► https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qTtiNY63_48&t=6s ► Subscribe to Smasher for ALL NEW Trailers, TV Spots, Exclusive Clips & More from your most anticipated Movies & Shows! All The Must See Trailers HERE: http://bit.ly/SmasherTrailers **This is a Concept Trailer so YES, this video is "Fake" and "Not real". This was not made to fool or scam anyone, it is simply for fans to take a glimpse into what the movie could be like. **Copyright Disclaimer: This video is protected under fair use, due to the fact that it demonstrates/conceptualizes a specific or non-existing film idea, and compiles clips from previously existing productions to create a creatively unique vision and give new meaning. The video displays visual commentary on how a film idea could look.