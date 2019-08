"Flamin' Hot" : Eva Longoria pourrait réaliser son deuxième long-métrage

GRAND HOTEL Official Trailer (HD) Eva Longoria ABC Drama Series - 27/08/2019 SUBSCRIBE for more TV Trailers HERE: https://goo.gl/TL21HZ Eva Longoria executive produces this bold, provocative drama set at the last family-owned hotel in multicultural Miami Beach. Charismatic Santiago Mendoza owns the hotel, while his glamorous second wife, Gigi, and their adult children enjoy the spoils of success. The hotel's loyal staff round out a contemporary, fresh take on an upstairs/downstairs story. Wealthy and beautiful guests bask in luxury, but scandals, escalating debt and explosive secrets hide beneath the picture-perfect exterior. The show is based on the Spanish series. The series stars Demian Bichir as Santiago Mendoza, Roselyn Sanchez as Gigi Mendoza, Denyse Tontz as Alicia Mendoza, Bryan Craig as Javi Mendoza, Wendy Raquel Robinson as Mrs. P, Lincoln Younes as Danny, Shalim Ortiz as Mateo, Anne Winters as Ingrid, Chris Warren as Jason, Feliz Ramirez as Carolina and Justina Adorno as Yoli. Check out our most popular TV PLAYLISTS: LATEST TV SHOW TRAILERS: https://goo.gl/rvKCPb SUPERHERO/COMIC BOOK TV TRAILERS: https://goo.gl/r8eLH6 NETFLIX TV TRAILERS: https://goo.gl/dbO463 HBO TV TRAILERS: https://goo.gl/pkgTQ1 JoBlo TV trailers covers all the latest TV show trailers, previews, clips, promos and featurettes. Check out our other channels: MOVIE TRAILERS: https://goo.gl/kRzqBU MOVIE HOTTIES: https://goo.gl/f6temD VIDEOGAME TRAILERS: https://goo.gl/LcbkaT MOVIE CLIPS: https://goo.gl/74w5hd JOBLO VIDEOS: https://goo.gl/n8dLt5