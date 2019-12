Disney dévoile une bande-annonce officielle épique de "Mulan" en prise de vues réelles

MULAN Official Trailer #2 (2020) Disney, Live-Action Movie HD - 06/12/2019 MULAN Official Trailer #2 (2020) Disney, Live-Action Movie HD Subscribe to Rapid Trailer For All The Latest Movie Trailers! ▶ https://goo.gl/dAgvgK Follow us on Twitter ▶ https://goo.gl/8m1wbv A young Chinese maiden disguises herself as a male warrior in order to save her father. A live-action feature film based on Disney's 'Mulan.' © 2020