Diane Keaton, "vraiment chanceuse" et "aucune intention d'arrêter" de tourner

POMS is an uplifting comedy about a woman (played by Keaton) who moves into a retirement community and starts a cheerleading squad with her fellow residents, including Pam Grier and Jacki Weaver. Zara Hayes directed the script by Shane Atkinson. Alisha Boe, Phyllis Somerville, Charlie Tahan, Bruce McGill, Rhea Perlman and Celia Weston also star. Producing are Kelly McCormick (Atomic Blonde); Alex Saks (Book Club); Mad as Birds Films' Andy Evans, Ade Shannon, Celyn Jones, and Sean Marley; and Rose Pictures' Rose Ganguzza. Keaton, Sierra/Affinity's Nick Meyer and Marc Schaberg, and Will Greenfield are executive producing. In Theaters Friday