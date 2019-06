Décès du comédien Maurice Bénichou, second rôle prolifique au théâtre et au cinéma

Amélie | ‘The Phone Booth’ (HD) - Audrey Tautou, Maurice Bénichou | MIRAMAX - 18/06/2019 When Amélie (Audrey Tautou) finally returns the old treasure box to Dominique (Maurice Bénichou), his childhood memories come flooding back. In this scene: Amélie (Audrey Tautou), Dominique (Maurice Bénichou) About Amélie: A painfully shy waitress working at a tiny Paris cafe, Amelie makes a surprising discovery and sees her life drastically changed for the better. From then on, Amelie dedicates herself to helping others find happiness in the most delightfully unexpected ways. But will she have the courage to do for herself what she has done for others? Starring, in alphabetical order: Jamel Debbouze, Mathieu Kassovitz, Yolande Moreau, Dominique Pinon, Audrey Tautou About Miramax: Miramax is a global film and television studio best known for its highly acclaimed, original content. Connect with Miramax Online: Subscribe to Miramax on YOUTUBE: https://goo.gl/h47JXQ Follow Miramax on TWITTER: https://twitter.com/miramax Follow Miramax on INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/miramax/ Follow Miramax on PINTEREST: https://www.pinterest.com/Miramax/ Follow Miramax on TUMBLR: http://miramax.tumblr.com/ Visit Miramax on our WEBSITE: https://www.miramax.com/ Amélie | ‘The Phone Booth’ (HD) - Audrey Tautou, Maurice Bénichou | MIRAMAX http://www.youtube.com/Miramax