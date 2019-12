David Tennant incarnera Phileas Fogg dans "Le Tour du monde en 80 jours"

Doctor Who: 2005-2015 [The Tenth Anniversary Trailer] - 05/12/2019 On March 26th 2005, The Doctor returned. It had been 9 long years since we’d last heard from him and, rather fittingly, his first words were to be “Run” – and he really rather has, for over 10 years now. This “trailer” is a celebration of those 10 years. A decade of 8 brilliant series and four… sorry, five… (oh wait, that bloody hand), SIX incarnations of The Doctor. Beginning with a lovely scene from 2012’s “The Power of Three” that really sums up the titular character and going forward using three of the major music accompaniments that have followed The Doctor and his friends since 2005. Arguably, a more or less updated version of my “Trip Of A Lifetime” video from 2012 – I hope this trailer covers all the main aspects that have kept the show going for the past ten years. It may not be as BIG an anniversary as 2013’s Fiftieth celebrations, but for me, this tenth anniversary of Christopher Eccleston’s debut series is a more personal celebration as it also marks a decade since the day in which I became a rather obsessive fan of this brilliant little show which has continued to grow and grow. This is also a major thank you, to Russell T Davies, Lorraine Heggessey, Jane Tranter, Julie Gardner, Steven Moffat, Christopher Eccleston, Billie Piper, John Barrowman, David Tennant, Elisabeth Sladen, Freema Agyeman, Catherine Tate, Matt Smith, Karen Gillan, Arthur Darvill, Jenna Coleman, Peter Capaldi and ALL the cast and crew that have worked and worked to make this show and its sister spin-off’s the successes they have become and continue to be. Thanks for the memories guys! Copyright BBC Made entirely for fun, non-profit, and love for the show. DAVID