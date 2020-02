Chris Evans en discussions pour figurer dans "Little Shop of Horrors"

Little Shop of Horrors (1986) - Trailer - 25/02/2020 A skid-row florist's "mean green mother" of a monster plant is the center of "the looniest, nuttiest, most outrageous movie musical comedy in years" (Jeffrey Lyons, Sneak Preview). Rick Moranis, Steve Martin, Ellen Green, Billy Murray and other comedy greats star. MPAA Rating: PG-13