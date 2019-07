Benedict Cumberbatch et Claire Foy à l'affiche d'un biopic sur l'artiste Louis Wain

Wreckers trailer - in cinemas from 16 December 2011 - 24/07/2019 Wreckers is the beguiling debut film from D R Hood and features stand out performances from some of the best British acting talent working today including Benedict Cumberbatch (War Horse, Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy, Atonement and BBC's Sherlock Holmes), Claire Foy (Vivaldi, The Season of the Witch and the BBC's Little Dorrit) and Shaun Evans (Being Julia, Boy A). A married couple (Cumberbatch, Foy) move back to his childhood village to start a family but a surprise visit from the husband's brother (Evans) ignites sibling rivalry and exposes the lies embedded in the couple's relationship. Wreckers is an evocative, beautifully shot drama that examines the fragile relationship between truth, intimacy and betrayal.