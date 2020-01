"Bad Boys For Life" toujours en tête du box-office mondial

BAD BOYS FOR LIFE - Official Trailer - 27/01/2020 Ride together. Die together. #BadBoysForLife – watch the trailer now. 1.17.20 Visit: https://www.badboysforlife.movie/?hs308=youtubeorg Follow Us On Social: https://www.facebook.com/BadBoysMovie https://www.twitter.com/BadBoys https://www.instagram.com/BadBoys Subscribe to Sony Pictures for exclusive content: http://bit.ly/SonyPicsSubscribe The Bad Boys Mike Lowrey (Will Smith) and Marcus Burnett (Martin Lawrence) are back together for one last ride in the highly anticipated Bad Boys for Life. Directed by: Adil El Arbi & Bilall Fallah Screenplay by: Joe Carnahan and Chris Bremner Story by: Peter Craig and Joe Carnahan and Chris Bremner Produced by: Jerry Bruckheimer Will Smith Executive Producers: Doug Belgrad Barry Waldman Chad Oman Mike Stenson Cast: Will Smith Martin Lawrence Vanessa Hudgens Alexander Ludwig Charles Melton Paola Nunez Kate Del Castillo Nicky Jam and Joe Pantoliano #OfficialTrailer #BadBoys #WillSmith #MartinLawrence #Trailer #Sony #VanessaHudgens #AlexanderLudwig #CharlesMelton #PaolaNunez #KateDelCastillo #NickyJam #JoePantoliano