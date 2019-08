"Antlers" : Keri Russell revient au cinéma dans une production de Guillermo del Toro

ANTLERS | Official Teaser [HD] | FOX Searchlight - 22/08/2019 In ANTLERS, a small-town Oregon teacher (Keri Russell) and her brother (Jesse Plemons), the local sheriff, discover that a young student (Jeremy T. Thomas) is harboring a dangerous secret with frightening consequences. Directed by: Scott Cooper Screenplay by: C. Henry Chaisson & Nick Antosca and Scott Cooper, based upon the short story THE QUIET BOY by Nick Antosca Produced by: Guillermo del Toro, p.g.a., David Goyer, p.g.a., J. Miles Dale,p.g.a. Cast: Keri Russell, Jesse Plemons, JT Corbitt, Graham Greene, Scott Haze, Rory Cochrane, Amy Madigan #Antlers #FoxSearchlight Connect with Fox Searchlight Online: Visit the Fox Searchlight WEBSITE: http://foxsearchlight.com/ Like Fox Searchlight on FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/foxsearchlight Follow Fox Searchlight on TWITTER: https://twitter.com/foxsearchlight ANTLERS | Official Teaser [HD] | FOX Searchlight https://www.youtube.com/user/FoxSearchlight