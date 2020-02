Ubisoft choisit les éditions Glénat pour adapter ses franchises en BD

Gods & Monsters: E3 2019 Official World Premiere Cinematic Trailer | Ubisoft [NA] - 04/02/2020 From the creators of Assassin’s Creed Odyssey, watch the world premiere of Gods & Monsters, an epic journey through the fantastical world of Greek mythology. Release Date: February 25, 2020 #GodsandMonsters #UBIE3 Please SUBSCRIBE: http://bit.ly/UbisoftYouTubeChannel https://godsandmonstersgame.com https://www.facebook.com/godsandmonstersgame https://instagram.com/godsandmonstersgame https://twitter.com/godsandmonsters https://www.youtube.com/UbisoftNA ABOUT GODS AND MONSTERS: From the creators of Assassin’s Creed® Odyssey comes a storybook adventure about a forgotten hero on a quest to save the Greek gods. Prove your heroism by fighting dangerous mythological creatures and taking on their fearsome leader in a face-off for the ages. Explore a beautiful fantasy world where tricky trials, treacherous dungeons, and heroic feats await. The journey will be as challenging and rewarding as the final destination, and you will emerge as the hero you are meant to become. Gods & Monsters: E3 2019 Official World Premiere Cinematic Trailer | Ubisoft [NA] https://www.youtube.com/UbisoftNA