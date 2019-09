C’est un oiseau ? C’est un avion ? Non ! C’est SuperMickey !

DICKIE - 03/09/2019 Dickie is an animation series, based on the comic strip character developed by Pieter De Poortere. In a series of one-minute short films, we follow the exploits of a pitiful antihero with a big moustache who ends up drawing the short straw in each story. Dickie represents the universal loser. Whether he is a farmer or a pirate, a knight or an astronaut, things always go wrong for him, to the great amusement of the viewer.