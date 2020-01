Les nouvelles capitales européennes de la culture sont Rijeka et Galway

Galway 2020: European Capital of Culture - 03/01/2020 Join us for a year-long cultural celebration in County Galway! Discover more at https://www.ireland.com Over the course of the year, Galway will host a range of festivities including music, theatre, literature, visual arts, dance, film, architecture, heritage, sport, food, with the majority of projects being free to audiences. Each of the four seasons will open with a spectacular fire festival, referring to the Irish tradition of marking the new season with fire. –––––––––––––––––––––––– Join the conversation on our social channels: https://www.facebook.com/Ireland https://www.instagram.com/tourismireland https://twitter.com/TourismIreland https://www.pinterest.ie/TourismIreland –––––––––––––––––––––––– About the channel: Welcome to Tourism Ireland’s YouTube channel! Subscribe to follow our Ireland adventures, get ideas for your travel bucket list and learn about our unique culture, incredible castles and iconic cities with the best in both curated and exclusive videos.