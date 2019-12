L'ak-kalpak, chapeau traditionnel kirghiz, distingué par l'Unesco

Ak-kalpak craftsmanship - 18/12/2019 UNESCO: Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity - 2019 URL: https://ich.unesco.org/en/RL/01496 Description: Ak-kalpak craftsmanship is a traditional Kyrgyz handicraft. The Ak-kalpak is a traditional male hat made with white felt which bears deep sacral meanings. Ak-kalpak craftsmanship encompasses a cumulative body of knowledge and skills pertaining to felting, cutting and sewing, and pattern embroidery. The Ak-kalpak’s shape resembles a snow peak, with the four sides resembling the four elements, and the edging lines symbolising life. Ak-kalpak fosters inclusivity and unites different Kyrgyz tribes and communities. Traditionally, related knowledge and skills are transmitted from mother to daughter in craftswomen communities. Country(ies): Kyrgyzstan © Public Foundation 'Min Kiyal', Kyrgyzstan, 2018 Duration: 00:07:34 - Support: - (0149600005)