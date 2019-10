A Pompéi, un combat de gladiateurs sort de 20 siècles d'oubli

Pompeii Walking Tour in 4K Part 1 - 14/10/2019 Part 1 - In this walk you will start at the main tourist entrance of Pompeii. You'll then walk through the famous Marine Gate and into the Forum. Here you will see the Eumachia, what was once the largest structure in the Forum. Next you will walk into the Temple of Genius Augusti (Temple of Vespasian) and see a marble altar at the center of the courtyard. Finally you will walk through the Macellum, the original marketplace of the Forum. The video includes historical facts about each site and also about the general history of Pompeii. 00:24 - Pompeii Entrance 02:13 - Marina Gate (Porta Marina) 04:40 - House of Trittolemo (Casa di Trittolemo) 08:45 - Temple of Apollo (Tempio di Apollo) 09:23 - The Forum 09:49 - View of Mt. Vesuvius and Forum 10:37 - The Eumachia 11:50 - Statue of Eumachia 13:51 - Temple of Genius Augusti 14:59 - The Macellum 15:37 - Skeletons Subscribe to my channel: http://www.youtube.com/c/ProWalks?sub_confirmation=1 Visit my Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/Prowalks/ Follow my current walks on instagram: https://www.instagram.com/prowalks/ Did you enjoy the video? Consider making a donation to support future walks: https://www.paypal.me/ProWalks The Equipment I Use: 1. Gopro Hero 6: https://amzn.to/2PjLjWI 2. EVO SS Gimbal: https://amzn.to/2C2NLiA 3. Roland CS-10EM In-ear Monitors: https://amzn.to/2C0bzn0 4. Zoom H1 Microphone: https://amzn.to/2BZXw12 5. Quick Pod Selfie Extreme Stick: https://amzn.to/2C8zz7s 6. SanDisk Extreme 128GB microSDXC UHS-3 card: https://amzn.to/2MYLitP 7. Ailuki Rechargeable Gopro Batteries: https://amzn.to/2Ca3psC #Prowalks, #WalkingTour, #Pompeii, #treadmillwalk, #Italy, citywalks, #walks,