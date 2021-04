Une installation artistique peut-elle influencer positivement nos émotions ?

CW+ Virtual Arts Tour - 21/04/2021 CW+ take you on a virtual tour of the Arts Collection within Chelsea and Westminster Hospital, featuring over 2,000 works including paintings, prints, digital works and installations - part of our award-winning arts in health programme. Music: Ell Kendall Voiceover: Trystan Hawkins and Carmel Woolmington (CW+) Photography: Sam Roberts; Gareth Gardener; Janet Pearch; Max McClure; Owen Richards