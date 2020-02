Plus d'un million de visiteurs pour l'exposition Léonard de Vinci au Louvre

Mona Lisa: Beyond the Glass at The Louvre I HTC VIVE ARTS - 25/02/2020 Mona Lisa: Beyond the Glass is the first VR experience presented to the public by the Louvre Museum and is conceived as part of the Museum’s seminal Leonardo da Vinci exhibition which commemorates the 500th anniversary of the artist’s death in France. Mona Lisa: Beyond the Glass reveals the latest scientific research on da Vinci’s artistic innovation and his painting techniques and processes through exceptional visualization in virtual reality, bringing them to life. Available at the Louvre October 24, 2019 - February 24, 2020 Available on Viveport starting October 24, 2019. Download the experience: https://www.viveport.com/apps/18d91af1-9fa5-4ec2-959b-4f8161064796/Mona_Lisa:_Beyond_the_Glass/ Created by Emissive VR - http://www.emissive.fr/en/ Supported by HTC Vive Arts - https://arts.vive.com/us/ Supported by the Louvre Museum - https://www.louvre.fr/en Read more about the exhibit and buy tickets: https://arts.vive.com/us/articles/projects/art-photography/mona_lisa_beyond_the_glass/