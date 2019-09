Les États-Unis rendent à l'Égypte un sarcophage volé

Nedjemankh and His Gilded Coffin | Ancient Art Links - 26/09/2019 This episode of Ancient Art Links showcases the Metropolitan Museum's recent acquisition of an Egyptian Coffin, dating back to the 1st Century BC, along with 70 artifacts related to Egyptian funeral beliefs. The program shines additional light on Egyptian mythology; their gods, their burial, mummification rituals, and their beliefs about the afterlife.